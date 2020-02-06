‘Mumbai Saga’: Emraan’s Look as an ‘Encounter Specialist’ Revealed
The makers of Mumbai Saga have released the first look of Emraan Hashmi’s character in the gangster film. The actor will play an encounter specialist in the Sanjay Gupta directorial.
John Abraham’s look from the drama was recently shared. In one photo, he is seated and wears a red tilak on his forehead and a stern expression. In another he is standing in front of a bike in a black kurta pyjama.“You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his attitude. Which our man John has no shortage of,” tweeted the director.
The makers had also released photographs of the cast, which includes Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar and Amol Gupte.
Mumbai Saga will reportedly trace the history of Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s. The plot is said to be based on real life events and revolves around incidents like shutting down of mills and the nexus between politicians, cops and underworld. The film will be co-produced by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
