‘Baaghi 3’ Trailer: Tiger is up Against a Nation to Save Riteish
The trailer of Baaghi 3 just dropped, and Tiger Shroff is back with high-octane action sequences in the third installment of the Baaghi series. The trailer shows Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh, as brothers Ronnie and Vijay, respectively. While Vijay goes to Syria, he is attacked and kidnapped and Ronnie comes to save him, by going against the entire nation. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma.
Watch the trailer here:
Recently, the first poster of Baaghi 3 was dropped, and it looked straight out of a huge action film. Tiger Shroff is seen with his back to us, holding a gun. He flaunts his muscles. The background shows a nation at war, with cannons, helicopters and a building on fire. The poster reads, “This time, he’s up against a nation.”
Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. This film marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016. Jackie Shroff and Tiger will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time.
"I'm super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie," she said in a statement.
