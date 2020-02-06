‘World Famous Lover’ Trailer: Deverakonda’s ‘Last Love Story’

The trailer for Vijay Deverakonda’s next Telugu film World Famous Lover has released. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, it stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. The trailer shows Vijay in four relationships, though it is unclear whether it is the same character during different phases of his life, or Vijay in four different roles. Vijay’s role is reminiscent of Arjun Reddy as the trailer also shows him breaking bottles, getting into bloody fistfights and verbally abusing his partners.

Vijay shared the trailer calling the film his “last love story”.