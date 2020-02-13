QuickE: 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer; B'wood Bids Goodbye to Wendell
1. ‘Angrezi Medium’ Trailer: Irrfan, Radhika on an Emotional Journey
The trailer for Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium dropped on 13 February. It stars Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a sequel to the 2017 comedy film Hindi Medium and has been directed by Homi Adajania.
The trailer shows Irrfan Khan as a sweetshop owner with Radhika Madan as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. Angrezi Medium also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.
2. Anushka Pens a Heartfelt Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise
Designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa, on Wednesday, at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. Many celebrities and models remembered the designer and shared their condolences.
Actor Anushka Sharma, who also worked with Rodricks as a model, mourned his demise and wrote an emotional message for him on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of the two, Anushka wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging.”
3. Waiting for You: Hrithik, Vidya Share Heartfelt Message for Irrfan
Actor Irrfan Khan had revealed the poster of his film Angrezi Medium on Wednesday, with a special message asking his fans to ‘wait for him’. In the message, he hinted at his health issues and why he can’t be present to personally promote the film. He signed out with good wishes for his fans and the hope that they will enjoy the trailer.
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages for Irrfan, and to support him. Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “This is so heartwarming. Irfan, my love and prayers are with you. U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film. Waiting for it. And like you said, waiting for you.”
4. Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ Gets a Release Date
On Thursday, the makers of upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull released a new poster of the film, along with the final release date. In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan is dressed in formals and tinted sunglasses. The Big Bull will release on 23 October.
5. Amitabh Bachchan’s Ode to Pran on His 100th Birth Anniversary
On 13 February, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay an ode to late actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary, which was on 12 February. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “ On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain ! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess ! This is a distinction beyond par !”
