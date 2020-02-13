Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ Gets a Release Date
On Thursday, the makers of upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull released a new poster of the film, along with the final release date. In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan is dressed in formals and tinted sunglasses. He looks badass. The Big Bull will release on 23 October.
Take a look:
Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. It is being produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit. The film is based on Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was convicted in the Securities Scam of 1992.
Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the first look of The Big Bull on social media. The poster of the film shows a silhouette of Abhishek’s face. He is wearing a pair of glasses, sports a moustache and wears many rings on his fingers. “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India,” Abhishek captioned it.
Abhishek also has another project in his kitty. Titled Bob Biswas, the film is a spin-off about eponymous contract killer from Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. It will be helmed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )