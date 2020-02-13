Waiting for You: Hrithik, Vidya Share Heartfelt Message for Irrfan
Actor Irrfan Khan had revealed the poster of his film Angrezi Medium on Wednesday, with a special message asking his fans to ‘wait for him’. In the message, he hinted at his health issues and why he can’t be present to personally promote the film. He signed out with good wishes for his fans and the hope that they will enjoy the trailer.
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages for Irrfan, and to support him. Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “This is so heartwarming. Irfan, my love and prayers are with you. U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film. Waiting for it. And like you said, waiting for you.”
Vidya Balan also shared a message for the actor. “#WeLoveYouIrrfan. We love you @irrfan and can’t wait for you to serve us the best lemonade ever,” she wrote.
Varun Dhawan, too wished luck to the film’s team and tweeted, “This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir and we are waiting for u.”
Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam too shared that they’re waiting for the film and Irrfan.
The trailer of Angrezi Medium dropped on 13 February. It stars Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a sequel to the 2017 comedy film Hindi Medium and has been directed by Homi Adajania.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )