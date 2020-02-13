Waiting for You: Hrithik, Vidya Share Heartfelt Message for Irrfan

Actor Irrfan Khan had revealed the poster of his film Angrezi Medium on Wednesday, with a special message asking his fans to ‘wait for him’. In the message, he hinted at his health issues and why he can’t be present to personally promote the film. He signed out with good wishes for his fans and the hope that they will enjoy the trailer.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages for Irrfan, and to support him. Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “This is so heartwarming. Irfan, my love and prayers are with you. U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film. Waiting for it. And like you said, waiting for you.”