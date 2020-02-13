Amitabh Bachchan’s Ode to Pran on His 100th Birth Anniversary
On 13 February, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay an ode to late actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary, which was on 12 February. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “ On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain ! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess ! This is a distinction beyond par !”
He also shared photos with Pran.
In January, Rishi Kapoor had taken to Twitter to share a black-and-white picture of beautiful woman in a sari, and quizzed his fans and challenged them to identify the person.
“Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!” he wrote.
The guesses from Twitterati included Nargis, Krishna Kapoor, Indira Gandhi, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Many also got it right.
Rishi later shared the correct answer, which was Pran.
Interestingly, the picture was though not from a film or any look test, but a “personal” one, which was clicked as part of a “family joke”, Rishi clarified. But the makeup was surely brilliant for the times as it was genuinely tough to recognise Pran, known as one of the best villains of all time.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )