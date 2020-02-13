Amitabh Bachchan’s Ode to Pran on His 100th Birth Anniversary

On 13 February, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay an ode to late actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary, which was on 12 February. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “ On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain ! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess ! This is a distinction beyond par !”

He also shared photos with Pran.