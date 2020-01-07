QuickE: ‘Shikara’ Trailer; Deepika Joins JNU Protests

The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film Shikara has finally dropped. The clip begins with a couple witnessing a Kashmiri Pandit’s house being burned down. Their world turns upside down when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits are forced to leave their hometown. In a country torn by politics and hate, the film shows that love is the only hope.

Shikara also shows how the Pandits were treated when they had to flee from Kashmir and take refuge elsewhere. The film stars Sadia and Aadil Khan in lead roles and will hit theatres on 7 February.

