Weinstein Indicted on New Charges in LA; New York Trial Under Way

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room on 18 February, 2013, after he pushed his way inside her room, prosecutors said. The next night, he allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison if he is convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled and prosecutors will recommend bail of five million dollars.

The news came the same day that Weinstein and several of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct converged Monday at the New York City courthouse where a judge and his lawyers handled the final preparations for his high-stakes trial on charges of rape and assault.

Speaking at the New York courthouse Monday prior to the announcement, Weinstein's attorneys suggested they knew charges might be coming. They asked the judge for potential jurors to be sequestered partly because of the possibility that charges could be brought elsewhere against Weinstein while the trial was ongoing. The denied that request.

Jury selection in the trial will start Tuesday, more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalysed the #MeToo movement. Weinstein's lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said she was hopeful a fair jury could be found that wouldn't pre-judge the case.