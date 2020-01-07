‘Dream Girl’ Director Apologises to Swara For Distasteful Comment
Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologised for his distasteful tweet about Swara Bhasker, after the actor hit back at him for calling her “sasti cheez” on social media.
Raaj put out a tweet this morning, 7 January, which read, “Sasti chizon pe dhyaan na de, Swara Bhasker se mehenga Dainik Bhasker bikta hai. (Don’t pay heed to cheap things because even Dainik Bhasker [newspaper] is more valuable than Swara Bhasker.”
The tweet has since been deleted, but Swara posted a screenshot of it and wrote, “Agli baar role offer karne and aapki film ka trailer share karne ki request vale messages bhejne ke pehle aap bhi sasti harkaton ke baare me thoda soch lo. Good luck.”
Later the director offered a tongue and cheek apology, where he said that “he didn’t have a problem with her being an actor, but she should think before expressing her opinion on the country, its people and other important people.
“Meri baat se yadi aapko theek nahi lagi to dil se mafi lekin ek guzarish aapse bhi hai ki aap bhi kisi ke baare me kuch bolne se pehle socha karein. chahe wo desh ho, log ho, ya phir koi vyakti vishesh... rahi baat meri to, agli baar role offer zaroor karunga kyunki mujhe aapki actor hone pe koi appati nahi,” he wrote.
Raaj had previously approached Swara to play a role in his Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl.
Swara once again replied to the director’s tweet and said that “nobody had the right to object to anybody being an actor or citizen”.
और आप या मैं किसी के actor या नागरिक भी होने पर किस हक़ से आपत्ति जता सकते हैं?
Last night, Swara participated in a peaceful protest against the attack on JNU students on Sunday, 6 January, at Mumbai’s Carter Road, alongside other Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Swanand Kirkire, Hansal Mehta and Rahul Bose, among others.
