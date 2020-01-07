‘Dream Girl’ Director Apologises to Swara For Distasteful Comment

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologised for his distasteful tweet about Swara Bhasker, after the actor hit back at him for calling her “sasti cheez” on social media.

Raaj put out a tweet this morning, 7 January, which read, “Sasti chizon pe dhyaan na de, Swara Bhasker se mehenga Dainik Bhasker bikta hai. (Don’t pay heed to cheap things because even Dainik Bhasker [newspaper] is more valuable than Swara Bhasker.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but Swara posted a screenshot of it and wrote, “Agli baar role offer karne and aapki film ka trailer share karne ki request vale messages bhejne ke pehle aap bhi sasti harkaton ke baare me thoda soch lo. Good luck.”