Bhushan Kumar Denies Being at Govt’s Bollywood-CAA Meet But...
The Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, was reportedly one of the few members of the Hindi film industry to have attended the interactive discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organised by the government on Sunday night. However, when asked about it at the trailer launch of Malang, the head of one of Bollywood’s biggest music label and film production companies denied being there.
At the Malang trailer launch held in Mumbai on Monday evening, one of the journalists enquired about Kumar being at the meeting on CAA organised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, to which he said, “I was in Grand Hyatt, so that does not mean that I was in a meeting or something.”
An invitation to discuss the CAA with Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda, in Mumbai was sent out to several high profile Bollywood celebrities last week. While all of Bollywood’s A-listers chose to not attend the event, a few members of the film industry including Bhushan Kumar were spotted at the venue - Grand Hyatt.
While as Bhushan Kumar says, he could have been at the venue, but not gone for the CAA meeting, BJP leader Tarun Rathi’s tweet proves otherwise.
Rathi, who is also a film producer, was at the government sponsored CAA meet and has tweeted thanking several celebrities for attending the event. The BJP leader’s tweet mentions Bhushan Kumar among others like Rajkumar Santoshi, Rahul Rawail, Ramesh Taurani and Prasoon Joshi who were at the discussion on CAA.
See Tarun Rathi’s tweet below:
While it’s unclear as to why Bhushan Kumar would deny being at the event for a discussion on CAA, it does appear like most of Bollywood does want to distance itself from the government sponsored meeting.
