Bhushan Kumar Denies Being at Govt’s Bollywood-CAA Meet But...

The Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, was reportedly one of the few members of the Hindi film industry to have attended the interactive discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organised by the government on Sunday night. However, when asked about it at the trailer launch of Malang, the head of one of Bollywood’s biggest music label and film production companies denied being there.

At the Malang trailer launch held in Mumbai on Monday evening, one of the journalists enquired about Kumar being at the meeting on CAA organised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, to which he said, “I was in Grand Hyatt, so that does not mean that I was in a meeting or something.”