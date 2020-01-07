Watch the ‘Untold’ Saga of Kashmiri Pandits in ‘Shikara’ Trailer
The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film Shikara has finally dropped. The clip begins with a couple witnessing a Kashmiri Pandit’s house being burned down. Their world turns upside down when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits are forced to leave their hometown. In a country torn by politics and hate, the film shows that love is the only hope.
Shikara also shows how the Pandits were treated when they had to flee from Kashmir and take refuge elsewhere.
Some time back, a teaser of the film had been released. Shikara has been described as a “love letter from Kashmir” and is set against the backdrop of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1990. The clip opens with a glimpse of a sea of people and a voiceover that says, “on 19 January, 1990, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee the Kashmir Valley. Now, on 19 January, 2020, 30 years later, our story will finally be told.”
In March 2018, Mumbai Mirror had reported that the film was to be shot entirely in Jammu and Kashmir and went on floors in May. According to the publication, the crew shot at Wazir House in Shivpora and also visited Wandhama near Ganderbal, where 23 Kashmiri Pandits were massacred in 1998.
The film has been directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios. His last film was Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.