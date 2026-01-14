'Taskaree': Neeraj Pandey Spoonfeeds a Smuggling Story Led By Emraan Hashmi

'Can the world of customs and customs agents be... sexy?' asks Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, a new seven-episode Netflix series from creator Neeraj Pandey.

The world of smuggling certainly is, as we've seen time and again on screen. But Taskaree shows us the other side of that coin by putting the airport agents tasked with tracking down and thwarting those smugglers at the forefront. Despite all its peppy, shiny packaging, Taskaree feels like staring at the conveyor belt of passing luggage at baggage claim.