I Was Mercilessly Bullied as a Child for Stammering: Sharad Kelkar

Earlier in December, he'd talked to Times Now about facing rejection because of his stammer, "There were a lot of rejections. I used to stammer, so acting was a faraway thing for me. I used to stammer a lot so rejections were. But that made me strong, that gave me the strength to correct the things that were wrong."

He added that it took him two years to cure the stammering.

Sharad Kelkar started his career working in TV shows like Bairi Piya and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He then appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. He last appeared in Raj & DK's The Family Man 2.

He is set to make his Tamil debut with Ayalaan. He also plays the role of a military officer in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sharad's character in The Family Man 2 led to the show's fans wondering, "What happened in Lonavla?" referring to Arvind and Suchitra's (Priyaramani) trip to Lonavla in season. Addressing that, he told The New Indian Express, "Maybe season 3 will reveal the secret."