'Getting Papped Won’t Get You Work, It’s Talent That Wins': Emraan Hashmi

Speaking about an advice his family gave when he was joining the industry Emraan said, "I come from a family that's been a part of the film industry. Although my parents weren't a part of the movies, my grandmother was an actress and I've heard stories about her. My family has been through the rut and the race, the ups and downs. So one piece of advice they gave me when I was planning to become an actor was to not believe in the hype and keep your face firmly planted to your shoulder."

Emraan added, "People often get swayed by success, but you have to remember that even after achieving fame many can disappear. In the past ten years, with the social media and the trolling, the job has become even more challenging."

Emraan also weighed in as to whether, in today's day and age, a solid social media presence, getting papped or a strong PR machinery translates to work. "It's very hard to quantify that. No one has really seen anyone getting work by constantly posting pictures, getting articles published or hobnobbing with the who's who. Ultimately, talent trumps all and only your work will get you more work."

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan