‘Tanhaji’ and ‘Chhapaak’ Get Decent Opening at the Box Office

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero had a good opening day at the box office, as it collected around Rs 14.50 crore nett on the first day, as per BoxOfficeIndia.com’s report.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak made around Rs 4.25 crore nett on day one at the box office. Both the films have opened slightly lower than the trade expectations.

While speaking to The Quint, movie business analyst, Atul Mohan, though had accurately predicted that Tanhaji would make between Rs 12-15 crore and Chhapaak would land around Rs 5 crore.