‘Tanhaji’ and ‘Chhapaak’ Get Decent Opening at the Box Office
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero had a good opening day at the box office, as it collected around Rs 14.50 crore nett on the first day, as per BoxOfficeIndia.com’s report.
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak made around Rs 4.25 crore nett on day one at the box office. Both the films have opened slightly lower than the trade expectations.
While speaking to The Quint, movie business analyst, Atul Mohan, though had accurately predicted that Tanhaji would make between Rs 12-15 crore and Chhapaak would land around Rs 5 crore.
Tanhaji is a period film based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maratha military leader.
While the day one collections are great, the film will have to see growth on the weekend and do high numbers through the week to become a hit, as it has been made at a high budget of Rs 150 crore. The film has received decent reviews, with praise coming for the action and VFX in the film.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, on the other hand, has been made at a much lower budget of Rs 30 crore, and should be able to make profits if it sees a decent jump on Saturday and Sunday.
The film has had a limited release owing to the subject of the film.
Chhapaak is a biopic on Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and her fight to change in laws for acid attack crimes.
