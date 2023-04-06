Siddharth Anand To Direct Salman & Shah Rukh Khan's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan': Report
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were last seen together on screen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan'.
Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together on the big screen after a long time in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's global hit, Pathaan. Although Salman had a cameo role in Pathaan, the actors have not appeared together in a full-length film since their 1995 film Karan Arjun.
According to reports, Anand will soon be directing Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen opposite each other once again.
Talking about the big development in Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… SALMAN KHAN - SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT… #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand… Starts Jan 2024… Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF."
Here's what he tweeted:
Addressing the same, a source told Deadline, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger Vs Pathaan."
"Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun, and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger Vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the source added.
Tiger 3, Salman's upcoming film from the YRF spy universe, will reportedly have a special appearance by Shah Rukh. Directed by Manish Sharma, it is the third film of the Tiger franchise after Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger.
Meanwhile, Tiger Vs Pathaan is expected to go on floors in 2024, as per reports.
