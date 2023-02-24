ADVERTISEMENT

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot For Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Report

Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April, as per reports.

Following the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, according to reports. Salman Khan's special appearance in the Siddharth Anand directorial had sparked a great frenzy among viewers.

Now, reports suggest that SRK will start his shoot for Tiger 3 in April this year.

As per a report by NDTV, a trade source shared, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April, and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission, so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

"Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres," the source further told the publication.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK and Salman have worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Actor Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. The action-thriller is the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3 was earlier slated for its release on Eid this year; however, the film's release has been pushed from April 2023 to Diwali 2023. 

