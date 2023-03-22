'Tiger 3': Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Shoot at a Massive Set: Report

The Karan Arjun stars were last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, like Pathaan. It is the third film of the Tiger franchise after Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger.

"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set over 45 days to shoot the scene where Salman and SRK will be involved in some mind-boggling action," a trade source told ANI.

"When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, fans went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beating their antagonists to a pulp. Now, it's time for King Khan to repay the compliment in Tiger 3 and we expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow our minds," the source further told the news agency.