Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Becomes the Highest-Grossing Hindi Film of All Time
'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25 January.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has rewritten history with its record-breaking box office collection. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, among others, has grossed Rs 832.20 crore worldwide on the 12th day of its release.
The film has seen an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office in the past two weeks. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 28.50 crore nett in India on its second Sunday, 5 February. The spy thriller earned Rs 27.50 crore in its Hindi version and Rs 1 crore from its Telugu and Tamil versions on its 12th day.
The action-packed entertainer, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the world. The film minted $38.68 million overseas, while its nett collection in India stands at Rs 429.90 crore.
The film's total worldwide collection is an incredible Rs 832.20 crore (India gross: Rs 515 crore; overseas: Rs 317.20 crore).
Pathaan is the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films' "spy universe," wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ahustosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles.
The film released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
