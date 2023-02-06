Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Becomes the Highest-Grossing Hindi Film of All Time

The film has seen an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office in the past two weeks. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 28.50 crore nett in India on its second Sunday, 5 February. The spy thriller earned Rs 27.50 crore in its Hindi version and Rs 1 crore from its Telugu and Tamil versions on its 12th day.

The action-packed entertainer, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the world. The film minted $38.68 million overseas, while its nett collection in India stands at Rs 429.90 crore.

The film's total worldwide collection is an incredible Rs 832.20 crore (India gross: Rs 515 crore; overseas: Rs 317.20 crore).