Don’t Feel the Need to Be Productive: Sanya Malhotra on Lockdown
Once the lockdown ends and the movie business is back on track, actor Sanya Malhotra will be seen in three films back-to-back. Three of her films, Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo were in post-production when the nationwide lockdown was announced.
Sanya will be seen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan who plays the titular role, who was famous for being a mathematics genius. “Shakuntala Devi’s story is something that we millennials must know about. She was a genius and it was a no brainer for me to do this film. It was an absolute delight to shoot with Vidya Balan, she is such a positive person,” Sanya adds.
Sanya says that if there’s one thing that she has imbibed from Vidya, it’s her contagious laughter. She says that Vidya Balan was a pro at playing pranks on people on the set and she really kept the who team together.
Recalling how she got the role for Umesh Bist’s Pagglait, she says, “Guneet had read the script to me when I was shooting for Badhaai Ho and I really liked the script, but I wasn’t sure if I was fit for the role. Guneet and my director Umesh said they really saw me as ‘Sandhya’, the character in the film.”
When asked how long Anurag Basu’s Ludo took while shooting, Sanya says, “A long time!”
She adds, “I was shooting for Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo simultaneously. I was losing my mind and I envy actors who can snap in and out of characters easily. It takes a really long time for me to do that. When I was shooting for Photograph, I became Miloni (her character in the film) when I am really not like her. I became reticent and introverted.”
