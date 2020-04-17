Don’t Feel the Need to Be Productive: Sanya Malhotra on Lockdown

Once the lockdown ends and the movie business is back on track, actor Sanya Malhotra will be seen in three films back-to-back. Three of her films, Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo were in post-production when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Sanya will be seen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan who plays the titular role, who was famous for being a mathematics genius. “Shakuntala Devi’s story is something that we millennials must know about. She was a genius and it was a no brainer for me to do this film. It was an absolute delight to shoot with Vidya Balan, she is such a positive person,” Sanya adds.