Sanya Malhotra Receives Birthday Wishes from Daniel Radcliff
British actor Daniel Radcliff, known best for his role in the coming-of-age fantasy series Harry Potter, sent birthday wishes to Dangal girl Sanya Malhorta, courtesy her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi, who documented the moment on his Instagram story.
“Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you’re having a great day!” Daniel says in the video. The short clip was uploaded on Junaid’s Instagram handle for Sanya, who turns 28 today, 25 February.
The actor shared this moment on her Instagram account, along with a gif of Rubeus Hagrid, who is among the important characters in the Harry Potter series.
The series of films is based on JK Rowling’s bestselling Harry Potter novels, which are staple on the bookshelves of young readers and pre-teens.
Sanya also received birthday wishes from others in the industry, including her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sayani Gupta, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dassani, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which is slated for an April 24 release. The film has a huge starcast, comprising of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.
She will also be seen playing Anupama, daughter to Vidya Balan, who will star as Math Wizard Shakuntala Devi in her biopic, scheduled to release on May 8. The film will feature Amit Sadh as well.
She will also play the lead in Pagglait, which is being directed by Umesh Bist. It is being co-produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor.
