Sanya Malhotra Receives Birthday Wishes from Daniel Radcliff

British actor Daniel Radcliff, known best for his role in the coming-of-age fantasy series Harry Potter, sent birthday wishes to Dangal girl Sanya Malhorta, courtesy her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi, who documented the moment on his Instagram story.

“Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you’re having a great day!” Daniel says in the video. The short clip was uploaded on Junaid’s Instagram handle for Sanya, who turns 28 today, 25 February.