'Sam Bahadur' Versus 'Animal': Experts On Who Will Win The Box Office Battle

Two of the most anticipated films of the year are releasing in theatres on 1 December - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. While Animal, directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, focuses on a troubled father-son relationship, Meghna Gulzar-directorial Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
As per reports, the advance booking of Animal looks very impressive. Across India, the movie has reportedly garnered a gross of Rs 13.95 crore on the first day itself. On the other hand, Sam Bahadur has reportedly collected Rs 1.25 crore on the first day of its advance booking.
How is the clash going to affect the box office numbers? The Quint spoke to trade experts to find out:
'Sam Bahadur Made a Mistake By Clashing With Animal'
Trade analyst Komal Nahta told The Quint, "The trailer of Animal has been extraordinarily received. I know of people who haven't been to the cinemas ever since the COVID outbreak, even they have said that we will watch the film. Ever since the trailer dropped, there has been a huge curiosity. First, because Kabir Singh was a huge hit and then there's the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Secondly Ranbir Kapoor has not essayed a character like this, so people are intrigued to see him in a new avatar. Thirdly, though people are saying it's a violent film but violence aside, the undercurrent of emotions and family drama are so strong that people are hoping there's going to be something new about this movie."
Speaking about the clash with Animal Nahta said,
"I feel the makers of Sam Bahadur made a mistake by clashing with Animal. If Sam Bahadur is good, it's bound to work. But it's the kind of movie which needed a lot of care. They could and should have avoided such a strong opposition."
Nahta also gave an estimate about what the opening day of the films might look like. "Animal is going to have a huge opening at the box office. It could open to Rs 30-35 crores. Sam Bahadur's booking is 1/10th of Animal's and in some cities, it's 1/20th. So there's a huge difference."
"I am not so bothered about the opening of Sam Bahadur because it's the kind of movie that will work by word of mouth. I am more concerned about the reports. If they are good, it will pick up from the second or third week. Had it not released on the same day as Animal, it would have had a more decent opening. I hope it's good because it's important for Vicky's career."Komal Nahta
There were also reports about tickets of Animal priced above Rs 2000 in some of the theatres. To which Nahta replied, "After a long time people want to go to the cinemas, so the producers and distributors are capitalizing it by keeping the prices so high. There are many people who can afford to buy such pricey tickets. And it's not this expensive everywhere. There are very affordable tickets also for the film."
'Animal to Have a Massive Opening, But Sam Bahadur Also Has a Set Audience'
Trade analyst Amul Mohan is also very hopeful about Animal. "Since Jawan and Pathaan, the only film people are talking about is Animal. They loved the trailer and are eagerly waiting for the movie. Animal is going to have a massive opening. The way the film is positioned and the promotional strategies have been great. The team held on to the trailer and even though people felt that new clips were not being released, but I feel that was part of the plan to pique the curiosity."
Mohan also said that probably Sam Bahadur had to be released on the same day because there weren't any other available dates.
"I don't think Sam Bahadur had any other available date. There's Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releasing around Christmas, and I believe that's a bigger clash. There aren't any big releases on the 7th or 15th December because some movies were moved to the next year. I feel that this date can also work in favour of the makers of Sam Bahadur as they might be looking at the bigger picture. They don't need to make a huge recovery, I feel."
He estimates that both the films will have a combined opening of around Rs 50 crores. "Though the advance bookings of Animal are crazy, those of Sam Bahadur are also not under par. The response to the trailer was underwhelming, but later people warmed up to it. Sam Bahadur has a set audience because Meghna Gulzar makes a specific type of films . Ever since Talwar, she has found a new groove. The combined opening of both the films are estimated to be around Rs 50 crores."
Praising both the actors Mohan said, "Both Vicky and Ranbir are exceptional actors and people know that they don't make frivolous choices. These are massive undertakings they have taken and everyone is hopeful."
