'I Was Scared to Play the Part': Ranbir Kapoor On His Role in 'Animal'

Speaking with Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show Unstoppable with NBK, Ranbir shared, "I think when Sandeep sir came to narrate the story to me, the title was very different. It was a different title, but when he made me hear the story, I remember I said, ‘Sir, one minute.’ I went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for five minutes."

“I was so scared to play this part because I felt it was so different from all the characters I have done and I am also grateful that he was giving me an opportunity to play a part like this. Not many directors see me in roles like this. And outside, he was smoking cigarettes because he was thinking (he was panicking),” he added.

Speaking about the narration, Sandeep said on the show, "I narrated the script, the story was over and he (Ranbir) said he would be back and left the room. But he won’t come out. I thought it was probably his style of saying no. I thought this was how Hindi actor probably say no when they don’t like scripts."

"By then I had already quit smoking. But in that tension (I began smoking again) and Ranbir asked me, ‘You quit smoking, right?’ I told him I am stopping. He then said, ‘You did a good job (with the script), we are doing this.’ For the first five minutes, I got tensed and wonder what had happened," the director added.

Animal is backed by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.