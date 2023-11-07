Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is Fierce as Sam Manekshaw In Biopic

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife Siloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi. While Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film as Jawaharlal Nehru and Yahya Khan.

Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on 1 December.