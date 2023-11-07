ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is Fierce as Sam Manekshaw In Biopic

Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on 1 December.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is back to play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic titled Sam Bahadur. The trailer of the film was released on 7 November. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film is Vicky and Meghna's second venture together after Raazi.

In the trailer, Vicky Kaushal stars as the lead. He assumed the role of a man who is touted to be the 'greatest soldier.' It seemingly also talks about a man and his long career as a soldier which spanned 40 years and his determination for India to win when it found itself in a conflicted situation with enemy nations.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. 

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife Siloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi. While Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film as Jawaharlal Nehru and Yahya Khan.

Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on 1 December.

Topics:  Sam Bahadur 

