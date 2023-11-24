'Greatest Actor Alive': Netizens on Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' Trailer

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is the man of the hour. The ace actor is being heaped with praise with the trailer drop of his highly-anticipated film Animal. Twitter (X) has gone absolutely berserk with his portrayal of the tough and vulnerable character.
One user took to Twitter to talk about Ranbir and Bobby Deol's fight sequence, stating, "Did we just Experience RK vs Bobby."
While another user appreciated the director, Sandeep Reddy's work, "The opening block of trailer is mind boggling. Perhaps, Sandeep Reddy knows every nerve in every organ of the masses, he's aware of the meticulous details in what capacity do we inject adrenaline rush into the veins. He hit the nerves system again."
Another called Ranbir the best actor alive, "RANBIR KAPOOR GREATEST ACTOR ALIVE."
A Twitter (X) user poked fun at some of the dialogues Ranbir said, stating, "Ranbir Kapoor every other second in Animal's trailer:" attached with the tweet was a voice note of a child saying "papa" several times.
"Animal Trailer looks great and man Ranbir Kapoor, haven't seen something as powerful as this in recent time," a user added.
Animal will hit the theatres on 1 December.
