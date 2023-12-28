'Rocky Aur Rani...' to 'Thank You For Coming': Five Films That We Needed In 2023

The gulf that exists between cultures have been explored through the love story of a Punjabi boy Rocky (Ranveer) and a Bengali woman Rani (Alia). Not only are both of them poles apart, but their families are also polar opposites. The movie focuses on the struggles that couples from different cultural backgrounds face when their families get involved. It also makes you think - have we, too, been that person? Do we know someone who is like this? The answer is, yes.

For instance, Rocky's grandmother Dhanlakshmi (Jaya Bachchan) has a very patriarchal mindset. The film showcases how such a rigid mindset not just scars her son Tijori but also affects the lives of those who are close to him. The generational trauma is passed on to Tijori's wife, daughter & son.

But Rocky grows up to be a very sensitive and caring man, all thanks to his mother.