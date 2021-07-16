Revisiting Neecha Nagar, The Only Indian Film to Win Palme D'Or at Cannes

The 'disunited' group that presents their case before Sarkar is guided by anger and a desire for quick resolution of their 'local' issue rather than an understanding of the real nature of Sarkar's operations. None of them make a coherent point till Sarkar himself moves to Balraj and Yaqoob Chacha.

Those who have decided to follow the path of a 'planned, peaceful' struggle against Sarkar have also understood his game. His manoeuvre is one of double-speak and redefining things to his favour.

So, the dirty 'Naala' becomes a clear 'Nahar' (stream) according to him. He clarifies to the aggrieved group that his plan to divert the 'Nahar' is intended to prevent the growth of a swamp which might affect the health of the city.

However, his real motivation lies in using the land that would be freed up after the diversion of the 'Naala'. In reality, he believes that the residents of Neecha Nagar are 'Neech' (Base/Contemptible) who are intentionally creating troubles for him.

He even creates a post to look after cleaning the so-called 'Nahar'. This situation is similar to the British rule creating several famine commissions after unleashing an economic order which exacerbated the impact of the famines.

But merely understanding the ways of Sarkar is different from waging a struggle against him. Balraj and his allies have to face the bitter truth of starting a non-cooperation movement. They learn that the revolutionary capacities of the masses can be exhausted, hence, no struggle can be a permanent one. They face troubles when Sarkar builds a hospital (to alleviate the plague he helped create).

Their proposed solution is to boycott the hospital and treat the ill on their own in a 'Sevagraha'. This, however, meets stringent opposition from both the town folks as well as their family members.