Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor Shoot a Dance Number for Luv Rajan’s Upcoming Film

In the video, Ranbir can be seen rehearsing his steps with the choreographer. He is dressed in a blue tie-dye shirt paired with white pants. While Shraddha Kapoor is dressed in a lovely yellow dress, standing beneath an umbrella, watching the two perform. The video is making the rounds on social media sites.

The title of the upcoming film has not yet been revealed to the media. Although, the film is said to be a romantic comedy, which will star Dimple Kapadia and mark Boney Kapoor's acting debut in Bollywood.