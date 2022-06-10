Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor Shoot a Dance Number for Luv Rajan’s Upcoming Film
The shoot is taking place in Spain.
A behind-the-scenes video of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor preparing for a dance number in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film has gone viral on the internet. The actors are currently filming in Spain for the yet-to-be-titled project which is expected to release next year, in 2023. It will be the first time for fans to see the two actors together on screen.
In the video, Ranbir can be seen rehearsing his steps with the choreographer. He is dressed in a blue tie-dye shirt paired with white pants. While Shraddha Kapoor is dressed in a lovely yellow dress, standing beneath an umbrella, watching the two perform. The video is making the rounds on social media sites.
The title of the upcoming film has not yet been revealed to the media. Although, the film is said to be a romantic comedy, which will star Dimple Kapadia and mark Boney Kapoor's acting debut in Bollywood.
Currently, the Barfi star is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji, which will hit theatres on 9 September. He is also working on two upcoming projects Animal and Shamshera.
Shraddha, on the other hand, is reported to play the role of Naagin in director Nikhil Dwivedi's upcoming film.
