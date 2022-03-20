'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Vibes': Fans on Ranbir, Shraddha's Leaked Dance Video
The leaked dance video is reportedly from Luv Ranjan's next film.
A leaked video, reportedly from the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie, gives us a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for a song sequence. The yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to release next year.
The clip shows Ranbir and Shraddha decked out in ethnic outfits and dancing to a peppy number. Fans have reacted to the video saying that it reminds them of Ranbir's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "YJHD vibes," one social media wrote, while another commented, "Proper Dilliwaali Girlfriend (YJHD song) vibes."
The Luv Ranjan film will mark Ranbir and Shraddha's first collaboration. As per reports, the film will also see Boney Kapoor's acting debut. He will play Ranbir's father in the movie, while Dimple Kapadia is supposed to play Ranbir's mother.
