'We Had the Opportunity to Create Our Own Marvel': Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra
The trailer for the movie is all set to release on 15 June.
Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming release Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. And the trailer for the movie is all set to release on 15 June.
“It’s deep-rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse,” Ranbir Kapoor told Variety.
He also went on to add, “Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience.”
Ranbir’s last film, Sanju, was released in 2018. The film made over 500 crores. He has not been seen in any projects since. Although he will also be seen in Shamshera, a period drama film produced by Yash Raj Films.
Brahmastra is said to follow the story of a man with superpowers. Based on Indian mythology, it is said to revolve around the Astras or divine weapons. Alia Bhatt is also starring in the film, and she is said to play the role of the love interest.
