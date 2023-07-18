'Project K': Deepika Padukone Looks Compelling In Her First Look From the Film

The makers of Project K, on early Tuesday morning, 18 July, finally gave their fans the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone's character from the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi drama also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The first look poster features an intense close-up of Deepika, in which she looks compelling donning a black-rugged scarf.