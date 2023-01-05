ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas Unveils Deepika Padukone’s First Look From 'Project K' on Her Birthday

Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K was unveiled on 5 January 2022. Prabhas took to social media to share Deepika's first look from the film, calling her "super gorgeous and talented." He also went on to wish her on her birthday.

Prabhas shared the poster stating, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK.”

Vijayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema also shared the first look of Deepika Padukone. They wrote, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday."

Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan. The highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham is set to release on 25 January. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan. 

The actor also had a special appearance in Cirkus alongside her actor-husband Ranveer Singh in the song 'Current Laga Re'.

