Prabhas Unveils Deepika Padukone’s First Look From 'Project K' on Her Birthday
Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan.
Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K was unveiled on 5 January 2022. Prabhas took to social media to share Deepika's first look from the film, calling her "super gorgeous and talented." He also went on to wish her on her birthday.
Prabhas shared the poster stating, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK.”
Vijayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema also shared the first look of Deepika Padukone. They wrote, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday."
