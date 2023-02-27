ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Project K Will Leave Fans 'Stunned', Says Producer

The producer also added that 'Project K' will be a VFX-heavy film.

Producer Ashwini Dutt of the highly anticipated film Project K opened up about the Prabhas-starrer in a recent interview. He spoke about how the film is a VFX-heavy film, how the shoot for the film is almost complete and more. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

In his interview, with a Telugu YouTube channel, he said: “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 per cent of the shoot so far.”

He also went on to add, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.” 

The film is all set to release on  12 January 2024. 

Here's a look at the poster:

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and it is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Project K will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

