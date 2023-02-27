Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Project K Will Leave Fans 'Stunned', Says Producer

In his interview, with a Telugu YouTube channel, he said: “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 per cent of the shoot so far.”

He also went on to add, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”

The film is all set to release on 12 January 2024.

Here's a look at the poster: