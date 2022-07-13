'There Was Mild Chest Discomfort': Vikram On Health Scare
He also missed the teaser launch of his other film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', due to his health scare.
Actor Vikram was hospitalized at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on 8 June due to a sudden illness. But reports were rampant that he suffered from a cardiac arrest. And at the audio launch of his next film, Vikram spoke about how his “mild chest discomfort” was “blown out of proportion.”
Vikram at the audio launch of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra, said, "There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well... When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me."
He also missed the teaser launch of his other film Ponniyin Selvan: I, due to the same reason.
Cobra is slated for its theatrical release on 11 August.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty and former cricketer Irfan Pathan. The music composer of the film is AR Rahman.
