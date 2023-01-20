'Laal Rang': Randeep Hooda Announces Film's Sequel; Unveils His First Look
Randeep Hooda played Shankar Malik in the 2016 dark comedy Laal Rang.
Randeep Hooda took to social media to announce the sequel to his 2016 dark comedy, Laal Rang, on Friday, 20 January. The actor will reprise his role as Shankar Malik, the owner of an illegal blood bank, in Laal Rang 2.
Sharing the news with his fans, Randeep unveiled his first look from the film and said that the film's shooting will commence soon.
In the poster, Randeep looks fierce as he looks over his shoulder while a splash of blood falls on his chest. He captioned the post, "Yeh Lo!! Hawa Mein Pranaam. #LaalRang2 Shooting Soon!"
Here, take a look:
The film's sequel is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, who also helmed the first part. Along with Randeep, Laal Rang also featured Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai in key roles.
Laal Rang 2 is co-produced by Randeep, along with Panchali Chakraverty and Yogesh Rahar.
