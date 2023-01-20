'Laal Rang': Randeep Hooda Announces Film's Sequel; Unveils His First Look

Randeep Hooda took to social media to announce the sequel to his 2016 dark comedy, Laal Rang, on Friday, 20 January. The actor will reprise his role as Shankar Malik, the owner of an illegal blood bank, in Laal Rang 2.

Sharing the news with his fans, Randeep unveiled his first look from the film and said that the film's shooting will commence soon.