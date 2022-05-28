First Look of Randeep Hooda as Savarkar Unveiled on Latter's Birth Anniversary
Randeep Hooda shared the first look of him in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic on VD Savarkar.
On the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti - activist and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary - actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to share 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar's' first look and poster, which stars him as Savarkar.
The actor shared his transformation as Savarkar for this biopic on Instagram. A sepia-toned picture of him in round-rimmed glasses, moustache and the cap - some fans have called it the 'perfect look' and 'solid casting'.
Randeep wrote in the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”
When the film was announced earlier this year, Randeep Hooda spoke to mid-day and called Savarkar an "unsung hero". “There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes.”
VD Savarkar was an advocate of Indian independence and is considered one of the pioneers of the Hindu nationalist political ideology. The activist and politician was arrested in 1910 and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, for his connections with revolutionary group India House.
The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and no official release date has been announced yet.
