Scriptwriter Serves Randeep Hooda Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice: Report

A legal notice of Rs 10 crore has been served to actor Randeep Hooda by scriptwriter and lyricist Priyanka Sharma, as per a report by India Today. Priyanka has sent a complaint to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad. Advocate Rajat Kalsan, representing Priyanka, has said that she currently works for scripts and film songs in Surat.

In a notice sent to Randeep Hooda, Priyanka has reportedly said that she contacted him through social media. She claimed the actor had promised to work on her script.