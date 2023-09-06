'Jawan Expected to Have a Bigger Box Office Opening Than Pathaan': Trade Experts

There is a huge excitement among moviegoers and the film industry people ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The Atlee directorial, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra in key roles, is all set to hit the screens on 7 September.
Following the massive success of Pathaan, which opened at Rs 57 crore at the box office ,there is a chatter on social media as to whether Jawan will exceed expectations. Amidst these discussions, The Quint spoke to a few trade experts about how much Jawan is expected to rake in on day one.
'Jawan's Hindi Version Is Expected to Open at Rs 60-70 Crores'
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "The Hindi version is expected to open at Rs 60-70 crores. I feel that the Tamil and Telugu versions will make around Rs 12-14 crores on day one."
Adarsh had also taken to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 6 September, to share that 391,000 tickets have been sold since the advance booking for the movie opened on Friday, 1 September.
Adarsh added, "There's just one name that has drawn people from across the world to the theatres for this film - Shah Rukh Khan. He isn't just number 1, he is 1 to 5 in India and 1 to 10 oversees."
Adarsh also spoke about how a number of single screens across the country have added very early morning shows. "There have been 6:00 am shows for other films as well in the past, but certain cities hadn't even heard of early morning shows, and now even they have added those shows, all thanks to Jawan. I feel we are pushing the envelope and exploring newer horizons as far as business is concerned."
Speaking to Hindustan Times, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd Amit Sharma said, "Due to an overwhelming demand, we added a 5 am show for the Hindi version in Kolkata, a first in our cinema's history. Jaipur will have the earliest screening at 6:05 am in Hindi, setting a record for the city."
'The Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan Combination Has Added to The Unprecedented Craze'
Trade analyst and producer Amul Mohan told The Quint that the Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan combination has resulted in such a huge demand for the movie across the country. "The kind of advance bookings we are seeing for Jawan right now, it is unprecedented. I think the film will open at over Rs 60 crore in Hindi pan India. Apart from Shah Rukh's massive fan following, what has also helped Jawan is that it is directed by Atlee, who has a huge presence in the South, especially Tamil Nadu. I think the film could open to a double digit in Tamil Nadu, which is unheard of."
Jawan releases on Janmashtami and Amul said, "The way people are booking tickets, it feels like Jawan is releasing on a national holiday. I think the recent films to have opened to record numbers are KGF 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2. I truly feel Hindi films are back."
Amul further said, "People are now going back to the theatres and that catapults where the Indian film industry wants to be, especially after the pandemic. I also think there is a certain fatigue that has set in for OTT films and shows, and that’s also why people are willing to go back to the theatres."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)