Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Visit Tirupati Temple Ahead of 'Jawan' Release

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan visited Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati to offer prayers. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and manager Pooja Dadlani. SRK's Jawan co-star Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan also visited the temple. A video of Shah Rukh waving at his fans as he enters the temple has gone viral.
Shah Rukh and Suhana were both dressed in white outfits. A few weeks back, Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi. A video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hoodie, went viral.
Jawan, directed by Atlee, is all set to hit theatres on 7 September. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra in key roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)