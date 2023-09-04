ADVERTISEMENT
'Jawan': SRK's Film Sells Over 6 Lakh Tickets For First Day Advance Booking

Atlee's 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will hit the big screens on 7 September.

'Jawan': SRK's Film Sells Over 6 Lakh Tickets For First Day Advance Booking
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on 7 September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Jawan's advance bookings opened in India on Friday, 1 September, and the film has reportedly sold over 6.5 lakh tickets for its first day of bookings.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared, "#Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales - Sees a JUMP in numbers with 6.5 lac tickets. National Multiplexes PVR - 1,29,007 - INOX - 89,072 - CINEPOLIS - 47,109 - Total SOLD - Tickets - 2,65,188 - Gross - ₹ 10.42 cr."

Sharing the numbers from multiplexes, Manobala added, "City Wide All Theatres - Delhi Ncr - 48,117 - ₹ 2.26 cr - Mumbai - 46,297 - ₹ 1.85 cr - Bengaluru - 44,830 - ₹ 1.64 cr - Hyderabad - 66,939 - ₹ 1.56 cr - Kolkata - 43,422 - ₹ 1.33 cr - Chennai - 44,849 - ₹ 0.79 cr - India Wide - All Theatres - SOLD Tickets - 6,50,700 - Gross - ₹ 17.58 cr."

Have a look at his tweet here:

According to a report by Sacnilk, Jawan's advance bookings will soon reach Rs 40 crore gross, creating an all-time record for a Bollywood movie.

In addition to the leads, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

