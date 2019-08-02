I Am Not My Biceps & My Six Pack: Hrithik Roshan

No it was not. The moment I felt... Because I had done those two and a half months of breaking down my body language because I had sat down like this many many times. It was a language that had become inherent in my system. So when he was breaking down... you know when you break down you want to sit down, you want to take some support. So this became a natural thing for him to do is to go down. This was also something that was a leap of faith. Because in a climax when everything has been won should you take that much time? Should you just react and be happy? Should you just explode? Is it ok to just waste all this time for this reaction? Will the audience get bored and be like what is he doing? So all these thoughts were also there. But I still had to follow my heart. I had no choice.