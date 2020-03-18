Final Schedule of Alia-Starrer Sadak 2 Pushed Amid COVID-19 Scare

When asked as to whether the release of Sadak 2 will be pushed, Pooja said that they were assessing the situation. “Many films have pushed their release dates because of the pandemic. However, once the song has been filmed only then we can lock the release date,” she added.

Sadak 2 will see Alia Bhatt collaborate with her father for the first time. After wrapping shoot for the film, she penned a heartwarming note for Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia uploaded a selfie with her father on her Instagram story and wrote, “Schedule wrap...My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together..love you daddy..until next time..”