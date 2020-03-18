Final Schedule of Alia-Starrer Sadak 2 Pushed Amid COVID-19 Scare
The final schedule of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by mid-day. Over the two-day shoot, the unit was supposed to film a song featuring the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Pooja Bhatt, who has reunited with her Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt for the second instalment, confirmed the development.
When asked as to whether the release of Sadak 2 will be pushed, Pooja said that they were assessing the situation. “Many films have pushed their release dates because of the pandemic. However, once the song has been filmed only then we can lock the release date,” she added.
Sadak 2 will see Alia Bhatt collaborate with her father for the first time. After wrapping shoot for the film, she penned a heartwarming note for Mahesh Bhatt.
Alia uploaded a selfie with her father on her Instagram story and wrote, “Schedule wrap...My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together..love you daddy..until next time..”
Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a sequel of the original 1991 film. For the Bhatt family, it represents a homecoming of sorts as it will also mark Mahesh Bhatt’s return to cinema as a director. According to Fox Star, the film, is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 July.
(Inputs: Mid-day)
