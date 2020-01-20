QuickE: ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Trailer; ‘Jhund’ First Look
1. Ayushmann Fights Homophobia in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer
The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just released. The film is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It tackles the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.
2. First Look: Amitabh Bachchan as a Sports Coach in ‘Jhund’
On 20 January, Amitabh Bachchan released the first look of his upcoming film Jhund. Jhund is directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. In the poster shared by Bachchan, we can see the back of Amitabh Bachchan’s head. He is dressed in a blue hoodie. He seems to be standing in front of a wall, beyond which there is a basti or slum.
3. ‘Black Panther’, Rami Malek, Glenn Close Win Big at SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw Marvel Studios' Black Panther taking the best cast ensemble prize, while Rami Malek and Glenn Close emerged as best actors. Close won the honour for her leading role in The Wife, and Malek was tapped as best actor in a film for Bohemian Rhapsody at the 2019 SAG Awards, which were handed out Sunday night, according to hollywoodreporter.com. This Is Us was named best drama series ensemble, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the award for best performance by a comedy series cast at the event, where a silver carpet was rolled out for the 25th anniversary.
4. ‘Tanhaji’ Ajay’s Second Highest Grossing Film After ‘Golmaal 2’
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing steady business at the box office. The film, which released on 10 January, is well on its way to surpassing the Rs 200 crore mark. It earned Rs 48.54 crore over its second weekend, bringing its total earnings to Rs 167.45 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the period drama is Ajay Devgn’s second highest grossing film after Golmaal Again and is his co-stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s highest grosser.
5. Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Fighter’ Goes on Floors; KJo to Produce Film
Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film with director Puri Jagannadh has gone on floors. An erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, Jagannadh is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper.
The action film is rumoured to be titled Fighter, and Vijay will play a character with a stutter. The Arjun Reddy actor has been working to get into shape for the role and recently spent time training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. It is expected to release in summer this year.
The film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have been brought on board to produce the Hindi version.
