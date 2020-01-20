QuickE: ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Trailer; ‘Jhund’ First Look

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just released. The film is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It tackles the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.

