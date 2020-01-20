First Look: Amitabh Bachchan as a Sports Coach in ‘Jhund’

Nagraj has earlier directed the critically acclaimed Fandry and the hugely successful Sairat. Sairat was remade in Hindi last year as Dhadak by director Shashank Khaitan with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti Football’ (Slum football).

The first look of Jhund was released in February 2019.