Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Fighter’ Goes on Floors; KJo to Produce Film

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film with director Puri Jagannadh has gone on floors. An erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, Jagannadh is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper.

The action film is rumoured to be titled Fighter, and Vijay will play a character with a stutter. The Arjun Reddy actor has been working to get into shape for the role and recently spent time training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. It is expected to release in summer this year.

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have been brought on board to produce the Hindi version.