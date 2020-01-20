Ayushmann Fights Homophobia in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just released. The film is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.

The trailer begins with an insightful conversation as Ayushmann Khurrana is questioned about his homosexuality. His response is sharp and honest. The trailer then introduces us to the gay couple: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. They’re both in love but their families can’t accept that. So Jitendra’s character is forced to get married to a woman.

Filled with humorous punches and a bare-chested Ayushmann literally spelling out the theme of the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, just like its predecessor, feels like a bold film. But will it be successful in delivering the kind of nuance required by the topic? Only time will tell.