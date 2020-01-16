‘Tanhaji’ Hits Century at the Box Office in Its First Week
Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing steady business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week since its release. As of day 6, the film has earned Rs 107.68 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed that the collections on day 6 – Rs 16.72 crore – surpassed the film’s earnings on its first, fourth and fifth days and has managed to attract a steady stream of cinemagoers even on weekdays.
Tanhaji released alongside Deepika Padukone-starred Chhapaak. The film raced far ahead of its competitor, opening with Rs 15.10 crores and earning Rs 35.67 crores in two days. The period drama received decent reviews with praise for its VFX, and according to Adarsh, has mass appeal and is popular across metros, multiplexes and single screens.
Chhapaak had a much lower first weekend, with Rs 18 crore in three days.
The Yogi Adityanath government recently declared Tanhaji tax-free in Uttar Pradesh in view of the fact that “the story highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations.” The film has also been made tax-free in Harayana.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
