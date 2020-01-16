‘Tanhaji’ Hits Century at the Box Office in Its First Week

The Yogi Adityanath government recently declared Tanhaji tax-free in Uttar Pradesh in view of the fact that “the story highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations.” The film has also been made tax-free in Harayana.

Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.