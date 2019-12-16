QuickE: Bollywood Reacts to Jamia Unrest & More
1. Jamia Violence: Sayani Gupta Asks Ranveer, Ayushmann to Speak up
At a time when the nation has united to protest against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university, Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta has urged her industry to condemn the “act of police brutality and violence against students.” She took to Twitter to share a photo of actors and filmmakers taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to express their opinions. Sayani also tagged Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar.
2. Rajkummar Rao Condemns Police Violence Against Jamia Students
Actor Rajkummar Rao has come out on social media to strongly criticise the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:
“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”
3. Hollywood Star John Cusack Extends Support to Jamia Protestors
Along with Bollywood celebrities coming out in support of the Jamia Millia Islamia University students, Hollywood actor John Cusack has also tweeted in solidarity with them. The 2012 actor posted videos of the violence against students by the Delhi Police, and wrote, “Solidarity.” He has also shared photographs of California citizens protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
4. Watch: Superstar Turns Supercop in ‘Darbar’ Trailer!
Check out the trailer of Darbar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, and directed by A R Murugadoss, for yet another blast of nostalgia, and the urge to book tickets, or whistle-podu! The film is expected to release on Pongal 2020.
Rajinikanth returns to the Supercop genre (yup, there is such a genre in Telugu and Tamil) after more than two decades. His way over the top 'Alex Pandiyan' character in Pandiyan (1992) is cult, and the dialogues still resonate. But in Darbar, he's bringing back dialogues from Robot and 2.0, but with a slight twist. The recall is instant, and it works.
5. Payal Rohatgi Gets 8-Day Judicial Custody for Motilal Nehru Video
Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi, who had been arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly making a video on Molilal Nehru, has been sent to judicial custody for eight days by a local court in Bundi.
After being detained by the cops on Sunday, the actor and model had taken to Twitter to claim that she made the video on Motilal Nehru after taking information from Google, but was arrested for the same. “Freedom of speech is a joke,” Payal wrote.
