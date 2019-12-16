Jamia Violence: Sayani Gupta Asks Ranveer, Ayushmann to Speak up

As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during the protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 were released from the station in New Friends Colony, a senior police officer said.

One of the released students was injured in the foot. He also alleged religious slurs being used against him.