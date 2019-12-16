Jamia Violence: Sayani Gupta Asks Ranveer, Ayushmann to Speak up
At a time when the nation has united to protest against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university, Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta has urged her industry to condemn the “act of police brutality and violence against students.” She took to Twitter to share a photo of actors and filmmakers taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to express their opinions. Sayani also tagged Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar.
This is what her tweet reads: “ On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?”
On the other hand, many people have also asked Shah Rukh Khan to speak up against these atrocities since he has been a student of Jamia. Other superstars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have also been asked to stand up.
As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during the protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.
Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 were released from the station in New Friends Colony, a senior police officer said.
One of the released students was injured in the foot. He also alleged religious slurs being used against him.
